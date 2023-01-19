BYU women’s basketball bests USF 78-59 behind Gustin’s career outing

A season-high 27 points from Lauren Gustin propelled BYU women’s basketball to a 78-59 victory over USF Thursday at the Marriott Center, extending the Cougars’ win streak to seven games.

“A lot of that comes with their hard work, and their grit and toughness,” head coach Amber Whiting said following the win. “That was evident today.”

Gustin’s 27 piece wasn’t just her season high, but it tied her career high in points while adding 19 rebounds. Gustin entered halftime with 15 points and 11 boards, earning her 18th double-double in 19 games this season.

(Graphic by Kenady Clark)

The Cougars blocked seven shots and swiped four steals as a team against USF. In addition to playing together well on defense, BYU shot 57% from the floor with 18 assists, with both Nani Falatea and Arielle Mackey-Williams tallying six assists each.

“When we are together on defense, it helps us on offense,” forward Emma Clavert said. “You have to play together, and I think helping on defense and playing together creates that cohesiveness on offense.”

A program-record 8,758 fans — most of which were elementary school students bused in for the annual kid’s game — rocked the Marriott Center as Whiting’s squad extended its winning streak to seven, all of which have been by double-digit margins.

The Cougars are now 11-8 on the season as they look to take on Santa Clara at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.