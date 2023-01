(WTHR, ON PATROL: LIVE AND REELZ, BEECH GROVE POLICE)

Camera footage caught a four-year-old child waving a gun in front of the neighbor’s apartment in Indianapolis, Indiana. The neighbor called the police after seeing the child point the loaded gun at her son.

Police officers searched the apartment for the gun, but the child’s father claimed to not have one. Officers later found the gun with 15 rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber. The father was arrested on felony neglect charges.