BYU student makes 40 Under 40 list as owner of swimwear company

Riss Barlow sits on counter as part of 40 Under 40 photoshoot. Riss was part of Utah’s 40 under 40 as the owner of a swimwear company. (UtahValley360/BusinessQ)

As seniors in college look ahead to their final semesters, most are applying for jobs and wondering what their career will look like. However, Riss Barlow already knows what she is going to do as she plans the next move for her international, award-winning swimwear company.

Barlow’s success has led to her inclusion in BusinessQ magazine’s list of 40 Utahns under 40. Barlow said when she first found out she would be part of this elite group, she did not really think it was that big of a deal, saying she does not really care for the attention. But when she saw the other people included in the group, she was grateful to be among those people.

“Sometimes you are grinding every day and it’s really hard to get your head above water to look at how far things have come, and so that was one of those moments for me where they compared me to these people that I have always looked up to and it was super tender,” Barlow said.

How It Started

Barlow founded Nani swimwear in 2016 with her mom, Janna Barlow, and her mom’s friend Amy Rasmussen. According to the company’s website, Nani is the Hawaiian word for “beautiful” and the trio of women are passionate about empowering women to find confidence and feel comfortable in their own body.

Riss Barlow said the idea for the company came to her mind when she was a 13-year-old girl on a family trip for spring break, struggling to find something to wear. She approached her mom with the idea to make swimsuits.

“She kind of laughed at the idea like any mom would do to their 13-year-old daughter asking to start a swimsuit company,” Riss Barlow said.

Nothing came of it until two years later when she heard her mom and Rasmussen talked about starting a blog together and brought up the idea again. The two older women agreed, and from that point on, they were all in.

Janna Barlow said the decision to start the company came at a transition point in her life as she had just decided to close a brick-and-mortar home décor shop that she owned. When Riss Barlow first came to her with the idea, Janna Barlow was not on board with swimsuits because they did not know anything about the industry, but decided to jump in anyways.

“We were a team and there was a need,” she said. “We were all really driven and because there were three of us we kept the ball rolling.”

They took a year to research the industry, find a factory, develop a product and build out a website. In the early days of Nani, they did almost everything themselves, from finding their own fabric to tagging the suits before packaging and shipping them.