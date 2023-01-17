BYU left tackle Blake Freeland declares for NFL draft

Shauna Romrell

Another BYU football player has entered the 2023 NFL draft.

Cougar offensive lineman Blake Freeland announced his declaration for the draft via social media Tuesday after an impressive four-year career in Provo.

Freeland, a Herriman native, started in 41 of his 44 games played at BYU, and was one of just three players to start all 13 games in the 2022 season.

The three-year starter was named Independent Offensive Linemen of the Year by the College Football Network as a junior this past year, while also being named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team and the College Football Network All-Independent 2021 First Team.

Freeland played as right tackle in seven games in 2019. He started eight games in 2020 before transitioning to left tackle prior to 2021, where he would start each of BYU’s past 26 contests.

Blake Freeland and Masen Wake usher Allgeier through the gap for an excellent touchdown on 4th 😤#BYUAFR | #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/BjVfg6k6tD — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) December 1, 2021

BYU blue runs deep in the blood of the Freeland family, as Blake’s father played linebacker for BYU, his

mother is the eighth-leading scorer in BYU women’s basketball history and his sister, Sierra, is currently part of the Cougars’s track and field program.

Some mock drafts list Freeland as high as a first round pick, but the 6-foot-8 tackle will most likely land as a day two selection.