Police Beat: Jan. 09 – Jan. 12

BYU

Extortion

Jan. 09 — Extortion of personal information was reported near Wymount Terrace.

Vehicle Burglary

Jan. 11 — Theft of personal items from a vehicle was reported at the Y Trailhead.

Theft

Jan. 11 — Theft of traffic equipment was reported at the Marriott Center.

Drugs

Jan. 12 — Possession of Paraphernalia was reported at the Y Trailhead.

PROVO

Theft

Jan. 09 — A bike was stolen from a residence near 300 South 300 East Street.

Jan. 09 — A bike was stolen from a residence at 110 East 450 North Street.

Jan. 09 — Property theft was reported at a construction site on University Avenue.

Jan. 09 — Property theft was reported at 110 North Lakeshore Drive.

Jan. 09 — Property theft was reported at 300 South 320 East Street.

Jan. 09 — Property theft was reported at 110 East 450 North Street.

Jan. 09 — Property theft was reported at 600 East 2550 North Street.

Jan. 10 — Property theft was reported at 600 East 2550 North Street.

Jan. 11 — Property theft was reported at 120 West 600 South Street.

Jan. 12 — Property theft was reported at a restaurant on 180 North State Street.

Jan. 12 — Property Theft was reported at 400 West Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 09 — Motorcycle theft was reported at 200 East 900 South Street.

Jan. 10 — Automobile theft was reported at 400 North Seven Peaks Blvd.

Burglary

Jan. 10 — A burglary was reported at 700 East 150 South Street.

Jan. 11 — A burglary was reported at 100 North 500 West Street.

Robbery

Jan. 10 — A robbery with a firearm was reported at 350 North Timpview Drive.