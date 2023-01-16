Eye on the Y: The College of Nursing welcomes a unique group of students, Electrical and Computer Engineering Program holds semesterly Autonomous Robotics Challenge

The College of Nursing welcomes a unique group of students

Nursing program students stand together in a hallway. The small but diverse group of students is welcomed into the nursing program. (Photo courtesy of Eliza Joy)

BYU’s College of Nursing welcomed a cohort of 60 students from seventeen states and three countries. This group has also broken the record for the most men to be excepted into the program at 12.

The new members of the program were invited to a student orientation dinner where they were introduced to faculty members and staff of the College. They were urged to be grateful for the opportunities provided for them by a school funded in part by tithe payers and that they should use this opportunity to learn the Healer’s art and to be the Savior’s hands as they go forth and serve the children of God.

Students test robotics during the challenge. Electrical and Computer Engineering participate in an autonomous robotics race to encourage students to challenge themselves and to think outside the box. (Photo courtesy Cade Johns)

Every semester the Electrical and Computer Engineering Program holds an Autonomous Robotics Challenge with unique rules, challenges and cash prizes.

During the fall semester, the challenge was to design a robot that would be able to out-race the other robots without using a remote control or any other forms of manual control. Although there were a lot of great designs and strategies, the race came down to two teams: “Bob Saget Dynamics” and “Tom and Jerry.”

Tom and Jerry took first place and were awarded 100$ each, while Bob Saget Dynamics claimed the second place prize at 50$ a person. The ECE plans this event because they view it as a way to challenge students and to show them that they are capable of making things that can change the world.