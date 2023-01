Universe Sports Talk — Recapping the Marriott misery

Following Thursday’s heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga, Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) breaks down what happened with Grant from campus (@GrantNielson2) and first time guest Softball Danny (@popshotty).

BYU’s late game miscues, the names “paper and scissors” and how the Cougars can use the loss as fuel going forward are all discussed.

