(RR MOTOPECAS)

While closing up shop in Brazil, a man placed a lock bar under the door. As he turned away the bar fell on the foot of the man’s father-in-law.

After checking if he was ok, the man put the lock bar back in place. Moments later the bar fell on the unsuspecting father-in-law’s head. Other than a few bruises, the father-in-law is doing fine.