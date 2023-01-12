By Jackson Payne
Marriott misery: BYU collapses late in 75-74 loss to No. 8 Gonzaga

There was magic in the air.

In its final opportunity to take down big, bad Gonzaga at home as a WCC foe, BYU men’s basketball held an improbable 10-point lead with five minutes to play.

The Cougars seemingly couldn’t miss from three-point land.

BYU was forcing Bulldog turnovers left and right.

Gonzaga couldn’t shake a serious shooting funk.

The Marriott Center was deafening, and the rowdy ROC was ready to party like it was February 2020 all over again, with students lining up in preparation for another court storming.

Such hopes to flood the Marriott Center floor would quickly go down the drain.

Less than five minutes after leading by 10, a Julian Strawther go-ahead three and ensuing BYU offensive stall would slaughter all remaining joy in the building, with No. 8 Gonzaga stunning the Cougars 75-74 to survive a possible upset.

“Clearly we are super disappointed, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “They played their hearts out tonight. We can execute a little better, make some better decisions and come up with better plays, but overall I thought the guys played really hard. They were composed and played really aggressively, so I am super proud of them.”

An eight minute, 20-6 run for the Cougars in the second half — paired with excellent defense in holding Gonzaga to a 2-13 shooting mark over that same stretch — gave BYU its 10-point advantage with five minutes remaining. It felt as if the Marriott Center was ready to explode at any moment.

However, Gonzaga is still Gonzaga.

The veteran Bulldogs began pressing the Cougars — who still can’t handle late defensive pressure, by the way — en route to a 11-2 mad dash to cut the BYU lead to one, boiling the arena adrenaline into anxiety.

