Good News Thursday: New Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline in clinical trials, Damar Hamlin’s toy drive raises $8.6M, Delta plans to offer free Wi-Fi

New Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline in clinical trials

A new drug to treat Alzheimer’s was approved by the FDA last week to slow the cognitive decline that accompanies Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects memory and other mental functions. Drugmakers say that in an 18-month clinical trial, it slowed cognitive decline by 27%.

“There’s no reversal of disease. This is not a cure, but a person’s decline slows,” neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson said. The new drug, called Lecanemab, is seen as a huge advancement in Alzheimer’s treatment.

Lecanemab is said to reduce the amount of plaques in the brain, which are linked to the development of Alzheimer’s. This is the second Alzheimer’s treatment approved by the FDA in the past two years, right behind Aduhelm in 2021.

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive raises $8.6M

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has reached over $8.6M donations after the Bill’s player was critically injured on the field last week. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

When Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last week, fans decided to show their love and support by donating to his GoFundMe page. The fundraiser has since reached over $8.6 million by 245 thousand contributors.

The Chasing M’s Foundation was initially created in 2020 by Hamlin to buy toys for kids in need. “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin said when he first organized the drive.

With the donations, Hamlin plans to support youth through education and sports, as well as sell t-shirts to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him.

Delta plans to offer free Wi-Fi

Delta airlines plans to offer free Wi-Fi to passengers on most of its U.S. flights starting in February 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Delta Air Lines CEO announced last Thursday that Delta airlines will provide free Wi-Fi to passengers starting in February. The satellite-based broadband T-Mobile service will be available to more than 700 planes.

“It’s always struck me that when we fly, we fly to connect,” Bastian said. “But when we’re in the sky, we disconnect. People want to be connected, and the fact that airlines can’t connect in the sky is something that I felt we had to figure out.”

This service will put Delta ahead of its airline rivals, including Southwest, United and American. Passengers will be able to access the free Wi-Fi through Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is also free to join.