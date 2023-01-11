Universe Sports Talk — Previewing BYU’s “last dance” in Provo with Gonzaga

Universe Sports Talk — One last dance with the Zags

Universe Sports Talk is back!

Host Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) and special guest Grant from campus (@GrantNielson2) preview Thursday night’s showdown between BYU and No. 8 Gonzaga, the final Marriott Center meeting for the Cougars and Zags as WCC rivals.

“(A win) could really salvage the season.. it would change a lot going forward”



On today’s episode of #UniverseSportsTalk, Grant from campus (@GrantNielson2) explains how a BYU upset win over Gonzaga would get students fired up for the rest of conference play and beyond. pic.twitter.com/aUsBE6soHd — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) January 12, 2023

Jackson and Grant discuss the magnitude of the matchup, what BYU could do to somehow steal a victory and what each season’s Gonzaga game means to the campus community.

