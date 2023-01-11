Universe Sports Talk — Previewing BYU’s “last dance” in Provo with Gonzaga

By Jackson Payne
Universe Sports Talk — One last dance with the Zags

Universe Sports Talk is back!

Host Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) and special guest Grant from campus (@GrantNielson2) preview Thursday night’s showdown between BYU and No. 8 Gonzaga, the final Marriott Center meeting for the Cougars and Zags as WCC rivals.

Jackson and Grant discuss the magnitude of the matchup, what BYU could do to somehow steal a victory and what each season’s Gonzaga game means to the campus community. 

Available wherever you get your podcasts.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4fUI0POISr2efIKR8OCcVS
