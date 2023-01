BYU falls 64-59 to LMU to snap win streak

What goes up must come down.

BYU’s seven-game win streak was vanquished Thursday night in a 64-59 loss at LMU, handing the Cougars their first WCC loss of the season.

BYU shot 15% from three with 13 turnovers against the Lions. Fouss Traore and Gideon George each led the Cougars with 13 points and five rebounds.

The Cougars now head to face San Diego this weekend for a chance at a third conference victory before welcoming Gonzaga to Provo next week.