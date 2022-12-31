By Jackson Payne
SportsBasketballFeaturedMen's Basketball

King George reigns and drains in 71-58 BYU victory over Portland

Make it seven straight wins for BYU men’s hoops, who took down Portland 71-58 Saturday night in Provo behind a 20-point outing from Gideon George.

George shot 8-17 from the field with four made threes, adding nine rebounds in BYU’s second consecutive WCC victory.

Fouss Traore posted 12 points — eight of which came from the free throw line — and Spencer Johnson continued his strong showing back from injury with nine points off the bench.

Despite coughing up 19 turnovers, the Cougars shot 49% from the field and held the Pilots to a paltry 38% shooting line.

BYU will look to extend its winning streak to eight games in a Thursday showdown at LMU.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

King George reigns and drains in 71-58 BYU victory over Portland

Basketball
King George reigns and drains in 71-58 BYU victory over PortlandMake it seven straight wins for BYU men's hoops, who took down Portland 71-58...

BYU women’s basketball routs Saint Mary’s 66-41

Basketball
BYU women's basketball routs Saint Mary's 66-41A career-high 24 points from Nani Falatea led BYU women's basketball to a 66-41 win over Saint Mary's...

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso passes away unexpectedly

Breaking News
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly, BYU formally announced via social media late Friday night.

Action Jaxson: Robinson leads BYU past Pacific 69-49 in WCC opener

Basketball
Action Jaxson: Robinson leads BYU past Pacific 69-49 in WCC openerA career-high 17 points from Jaxson Robinson propelled BYU men's basketball to a 69-49...
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email