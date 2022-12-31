King George reigns and drains in 71-58 BYU victory over Portland

Make it seven straight wins for BYU men’s hoops, who took down Portland 71-58 Saturday night in Provo behind a 20-point outing from Gideon George.

George shot 8-17 from the field with four made threes, adding nine rebounds in BYU’s second consecutive WCC victory.

Fouss Traore posted 12 points — eight of which came from the free throw line — and Spencer Johnson continued his strong showing back from injury with nine points off the bench.

Despite coughing up 19 turnovers, the Cougars shot 49% from the field and held the Pilots to a paltry 38% shooting line.

BYU will look to extend its winning streak to eight games in a Thursday showdown at LMU.