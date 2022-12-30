BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso passes away unexpectedly

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly, BYU formally announced via social media late Friday night.

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.



Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in a tweet. “His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!”

Veikoso was the lone casualty in a construction accident Friday in Kailua, Hawaii, per KSL Sports and KITV4 Island Television. The Hawaii native had appeared in one game for the Cougars in 2022, transferring to Provo after a redshirt season at Arizona State.

“Heartbroken to see a teammate, roommate, and genuine friend leave this earth so soon,” BYU linebacker Max Tooley tweeted Friday night. “One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Rest in paradise Sione.”

For those wanting to support the Veikosos at this time, BYU fullback Houston Heimuli is collecting donations through Venmo (@Houston-Heimuli) to send to Sione’s family.

Rest in peace, Sione. Once a Cougar, always a Cougar.

