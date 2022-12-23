Jaren Hall declares for 2023 NFL draft

Another BYU quarterback is headed for the big leagues.

Current Cougar starter Jaren Hall announced his intention to declare for April’s NFL draft in a social media post Friday night, bringing an end to one of the most impressive quarterback careers in school history.

Hall passed for 6,174 yards with 62 total touchdowns in 24 starts for the Cougars across three seasons, having served as BYU’s primary starter since the onset of the 2021 campaign.

BYU’s first ever Black quarterback, Hall complied a 16-8 record under center and earned the most Power 5 victories of any passer in program history, with his most notable win coming in BYU’s 2021 triumph over Utah to end a decade of futility against the Utes.

Jaren Hall at BYU:



6,174 passing yards

62 total touchdowns

158.2 passer rating

16-8 starter record

Beat Utah



By far an all-time great at BYU. There’s no debate.



Thanks for everything, #3 ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/AtnCQmxugi — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) December 24, 2022

Despite battling various injuries throughout 2022, Hall started every regular season contest and passed for 3,171 yards with 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

A proven dual threat, Hall posted 796 career rushing yards with another nine touchdowns on the ground, logging a personal best 86 carries in 2022 and even catching a touchdown in an upset of No. 9 Baylor.

Absolutely beautiful trickery from BYU. pic.twitter.com/ulxLiJkRHN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

Hall was listed as the sixth best quarterback prospect in the 2023 draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, with most projections currently pegging the 24-year-old as a mid to late round selection. Hall would be the 12th BYU quarterback picked in the NFL draft and the second in the past three years.