BYU outlasts Weber State 63-57 for fifth straight win

Don’t let the Cougars get hot.

Just 15 days following an embarrassing home loss to UVU, BYU men’s basketball has rallied for five consecutive victories to close its non-conference schedule, most recently taking down Weber State 63-57 Thursday night behind 17 points from Fouss Traore.

“It’s great to learn and win at the same time,” head coach Mark Pope said. “Our guys grew through the course of this game and we’re going to grow a lot in the aftermath.”

Traore posted double digits in scoring for the 10th time already this season, adding eight rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals against the Wildcats as well. Noah Waterman — becoming increasingly valuable for the Cougars each night — managed 14 points and eight boards of his own while earning a 92.4 defensive rating.

“How about Noah’s eight rebounds?” Pope said. “People said Noah couldn’t rebound when he came here and this guy is putting on a clinic.”

Shooting just 38% from the field and 25% from deep, BYU’s 39 rebounds and 15 second chance points proved to make the difference against Weber State, who cut the Cougars’ lead to just two with less than a minute remaining before four made free throws from Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George all but solidified the win.

BYU closes its non-conference schedule with a respectable 10-5 record and signature victories over Dayton, Creighton and Utah on its resume. The Cougars will open WCC play on the road against Pacific next Thursday night.