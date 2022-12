(Hannah Vanbiber via Tik Tok)

A New York City man won a raffle that gave him the opportunity to lead the Chelsea Symphony on Dec. 4. The New Yorker got into the music and put on a performance of his own.

The artistic director of the Chelsea Symphony, Matthew Aubin, was playing the french horn while the guest was conducting. He had to look away from the guest conductor to keep himself from laughing during the performance.