(Ariel Eliyahuo)

WARNING: MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in Woodland Hills, California on Dec. 2.

The security camera caught the toddler being attacked and dragged by a coyote on the sidewalk. The young girl’s father quickly stepped into action, shooed the coyote away and threw a water bottle at it. The toddler is alive, but was rushed to the hospital for rabies shots.