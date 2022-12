(Baron Edwards)

A BASE jumper slammed into a cliff in Moab on Nov. 30. The man’s parachute got caught on a ledge and he dangled at least 70 feet above the air until the search and rescue team got there.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office says the base jumper was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. This accident was part of the annual Turkey Boogie, an event where BASE jumpers gather together in Moab to jump and raise money.