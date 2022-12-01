Good News Thursday: McDonald’s employees deliver baby, European Space Agency gets first amputee astronaut, Alaska firefighters rescue Moose from basement

McDonald’s employees deliver baby

McDonald’s employees at a Georgia location help a mother deliver her baby in the bathroom

Employees at a Georgia McDonald’s fast food restaurant helped Alandria Worthy, a mother in labor, deliver her baby in the restaurant bathroom on Nov. 30.

“I went into the bathroom, I used it, my water broke immediately,” Worthy said. Tunisia Woodward, along with the other employees, acted fast to help and 15 minutes later, baby Nandi was born.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget. I’m going to tell this story from here on out,” Woodward said. The owner of the McDonald’s has given her and the other employees gift cards to reward them, which Woodward plans to spend on necessities for the newborn.

European Space Agency gets first amputee astronaut

John McFall, the ESA’s new parastronaut, poses with Meganne Christian and Rosemary Coogan, the other new astronauts during the ESA Council in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

John McFall, a 41-year-old from the United Kingdom, has made history as he became the first “amputee” astronaut and is on track to become the first astronaut with a physical disability to go into space.

McFall lost his leg due to a motorcycle accident when he was just 19-years-old and competed in the Paralympics as a sprinter. Tests and studies will be done in order to find out whether his disability will affect his space travel.

“ESA has a commitment to send an astronaut with a physical disability into space,” McFall said. “This is the first time that a space agency has endeavored to embark on a project like this. And it sends a really, really strong message to humanity.”

Alaska firefighters rescue Moose from basement

Firefighters from Central Emergency Services pose with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the moose that they helped rescue after it took a fall through a window. (Capt. Josh Thompson/Central Emergency Services via AP)

Firefighters from Central Emergency Services and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers rescued a moose last week after it tripped and fell into a basement through the glass window.

It took six men to drag the 500 pound moose out after it was sedated, and they used a tarp to carry him through and out of the house.

After treating the minor wounds on the moose’s legs from the fall and waiting for the sedative to wear off, he returned safely to the wild.