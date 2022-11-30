Video of the Day: Volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii

(U.S. Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific via Twitter, Big Island Vip Tour Company, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, HAWAII DOD)

The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years on Nov. 27 on the island of Hawaii, Hawaii.

The eruption began after a series of large earthquakes on the island. No evacuation orders have been issued. National Park Services stated the lava flow can take anywhere from hours to weeks or months to reach communities.

Mauna Loa is one of earth’s most active volcanoes. The volcano makes up 58% of the island and rises 13,679 feet above sea level and about 30,000 feet from sea floor.