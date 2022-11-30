HFAC gears up for final performances before move to new building

The Harris Fine Arts Center, or the HFAC, as it’s been nicknamed, is gearing up for its last performances and classes while the music department gets ready to move buildings.

The HFAC has been a staple on campus for more than 50 years.

Students, faculty and alumni are ready for something new, but are saying their fond farewells to the HFAC.

Between his classes, a job, practice hours and studying, BYU music student Nathan Schaumann said the HFAC is a second home.

“80% of my BYU story has taken place at the HFAC,” he said. “I spend more time here than I do at my apartment.”

The Harris Fine Arts Center is on its final stretch before being demolished in early 2023 to make room for a new arts building. (Abigail Gunderson)

The more than 50-year-old building is finishing its run this week with juried recitals and Christmas performances. With the new music building ready and waiting, students are looking forward to bigger and better facilities.

“I’m excited,” cello performance major Shae Clifton said. “I’ve seen, like, all the photos and stuff and it seems really cool.”

Classes will start in the new music building next semester.

“I’ve heard all sorts of things about things they’re going to change,” Schaumann said. “The practice rooms are going to be bigger, the practice rooms are going to have windows.”

The old building is nostalgic for many students and alumni, but fond memories don’t make good facilities.

“I know there was one time when we were in a rehearsal and the ceiling started draining on us,” Clifton said.

Through a campaign by the College of Fine Arts and Communications, people are sharing their favorite moments in the old arts building — everything from sweeping the floors as a custodian to meeting their spouse on stage.

Schaumann is looking forward to making new memories in a newer building.

“I have a lot of memories that are centered here, but for the most part I’m just excited for a new better bigger more modern building,” he said.

The Harris Fine Arts Center will be demolished in the first few months of 2023 to make room for a new arts building. Even with some sad goodbyes, BYU arts students have plenty to look forward to.