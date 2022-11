(The Point Utah via Youtube)

The old Utah State Prison guard tower was torn down in Draper, Utah on Nov. 29.

The old state prison is currently being torn down to use the area for something new, and it’s demolition is expected to take several months.

Current plans for the area include affordable housing, parks and regional trail connections. According to The Point Utah, the reconstruction of the land will “ultimately enhance Utahns’ quality of life.”