BYU drains program record 19 threes in 100-70 win over Westminster

The “cardiac Cougars” strike again.

No, Tuesday evening wasn’t another typical tight, intense affair for Mark Pope’s squad, as BYU earned a comfortable 95-57 victory over Division-II Westminster. Tuesday’s drama, however, came between the Cougars and their own program record for three-pointers in a contest, which BYU shattered with 19 makes on the Vivint Arena hardwood in Salt Lake.