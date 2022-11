CNN Newsource

A small plane with two passengers crashed into live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland on Nov. 27. The plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air and for around seven hours while fire departments and authorities worked to get the plane unstuck.

Over 120,000 people were left without power following the crash. The two passengers were rescued with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as well as hypothermia that had set in while waiting to be rescued.