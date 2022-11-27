Stanford stages controversial halftime skit during football game against BYU
A halftime performance during BYU football’s visit to Stanford Saturday night is causing a stir on social media for its content lampooning Latter-day Saint beliefs.
Stanford staged a skit entitled “gay chicken” which involved a pair of women being married to each other, with the officiator using terms and phrases taken from sacred temple ceremonies within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Several BYU fans in attendance Saturday told Universe Sports they found the skit “upsetting” and “rude.”
Other fans were confused as to why Stanford would allow such a production at halftime when its own football program already has a number of Latter-day Saint ties, as five Cardinal players are Church members and served full-time missions, including highly-touted starting quarterback Tanner McKee. Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson is a returned missionary as well.
A similar incident occurred in BYU’s most recent visit to Stanford in 2004, where the Cardinal band poked fun at the Church’s history of polygamy in a halftime show.
This story will be updated.