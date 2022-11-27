Stanford stages controversial halftime skit during football game against BYU

A halftime performance during BYU football’s visit to Stanford Saturday night is causing a stir on social media for its content lampooning Latter-day Saint beliefs.

Stanford staged a skit entitled “gay chicken” which involved a pair of women being married to each other, with the officiator using terms and phrases taken from sacred temple ceremonies within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Stanford just had a skit during halftime called “gay chicken” involving two women getting married “for time and all eternity” and then being told to “be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth.”



Allrighty then.



I’m guessing it’s no coincidence they did this against BYU.. pic.twitter.com/B4hJDG8M7n — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) November 27, 2022

Several BYU fans in attendance Saturday told Universe Sports they found the skit “upsetting” and “rude.”

Other fans were confused as to why Stanford would allow such a production at halftime when its own football program already has a number of Latter-day Saint ties, as five Cardinal players are Church members and served full-time missions, including highly-touted starting quarterback Tanner McKee. Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson is a returned missionary as well.

A similar incident occurred in BYU’s most recent visit to Stanford in 2004, where the Cardinal band poked fun at the Church’s history of polygamy in a halftime show.

