After two days apart from her newborn, an endangered chimpanzee was reunited with her newborn baby in Sedgwick County, Kansas on Nov. 18.

The mother chimp gave birth via C-section. The baby was not getting enough oxygen on his own at birth and had to stay in the hospital for extra treatment and care. After two days, the baby chimp could breathe on his own and was ready to be reunited with his mother.