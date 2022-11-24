BYU women’s basketball surges past Carroll in 71-47 win

The Cougars conquered the Marriott Center court Wednesday afternoon as they defeated Carroll College 71-47, marking the second career victory for first year head coach Amber Whiting.

Guard Nani Falatea had an impressive game in scoring a team-high 17 points.

“For her to step up and display her athleticism is really good for us to see and brings something different to the table for our team,” Whiting said of Falatea.

The first period started out strong for the Cougars as a nine-point lead was gained early on with BYU up 13-4. The first three-pointer of the game was hit by Falatea and was one of two successful attempts in the first half for the Cougars.

The second period was a change of pace as the Saints followed suit with Pickens and decreased BYU’s lead to only one point during the period. However, Kaylee Smiler refused to lose the lead as she hit a three-point jumper. The half ended with BYU up 28-22.

Third period was the Cougars’ time to shine. With 26 points, BYU grew in confidence and successful shot attempts.

“The first half started really slow but they responded at half time and came out with a lot of energy,” Whiting said.

Finishing off the fourth period, BYU scored 17 more points and solidified the win. Forward Lauren Gustin completed the contest by posting her sixth straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars will play in the Marriott Center again Saturday at 2 p.m. against Ball State.