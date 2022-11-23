BYU swim team places second at Mizzou Invite

At the Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Missouri, both the BYU men’s and women’s swim teams finished in second place, with 911 points for the men and 746 for the women. Over the three days of the event, 65 personal-best times were set.

Along with personal-best times, some new school records were set; Javier Matta in the 100 butterfly and Brad Prolo in the 200 butterfly with times of 0:46.40 and 1:43.56, respectively.

Down in Southern Utah at the Utah Tech Invite, 12 swimmers were also able to set personal-best times.

The Cougars’ next meet will be the Toyota US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 30-Dec 3.