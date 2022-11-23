By Lauren Porter
BYU men’s cross country team takes third at NCAA National Championship

BYU men’s and women’s cross country traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, over the weekend to compete in the NCAA Championships.

The women’s team placed eighth, marking their fifth-consecutive top-10 finish in seven years. Aubrey Frentheway and Lexy Halladay-Lowry earned All-American honors with their 32nd and 34th finish, respectively.

The men’s team came in third place with four runners earning All-American honors; Casey Clinger (28:58.7), Brandon Garnica (29:21.7), Davin Thompson (29:28.8), and Creed Thompson (29:28.8).

