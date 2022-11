(BYU Cosmo the Cougar via Instagram)

Cosmo the Cougar performed the last dance of the BYU football season with the Cougarettes on Nov. 19 in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The performance took place at the beginning of the second quarter of the BYU vs Utah Tech University.

The Cougarettes perform at every BYU football game. The game against Utah Tech University was the last home game for the BYU football team. The cougars won 52-26.