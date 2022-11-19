By Jackson Payne
BYU men’s soccer captures third straight national championship

Can you say “three-peat?”

BYU men’s soccer continued its run of dominance Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota to clinch the program’s third consecutive NIRSA Collegiate Club national championship.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Cougars rallied for a pair of second half goals from Eric Morris and Thys Call to take the lead, with Call’s goal breaking the tie with just two minutes left in the contest. A stellar BYU defensive effort kept Minnesota from attempting a single shot after halftime, with the Cougars taking 14 second half shots of their own.

Call was named most valuable player of the tournament after scoring six goals over six games, including Saturday’s game-winner.

The championship is BYU’s third consecutive title, its fourth in five years and 11th all-time, with the Cougars losing just a single match over the past five years. Head coach Brandon Gilliam now adds a fourth trophy to his already stacked resume.

