The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls; Visit to BYU campus

Following the production of The Black 14 documentary, two Black 14 members visited BYU campus. While in Provo, they spoke to students, watched the premiere of the documentary, and were honored at the BYU Wyoming football game.

The Black 14 documentary was made by BYU journalism students that shares the inspiring story of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 and their humanitarian and philanthropic work with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to curb food insecurity. The documentary touches on the strained history of the two groups, forgiveness and healing after 50 years and how they are helping to feed dozens of communities across the United States.

The Black 14 are a group of former University of Wyoming football players who were removed from their team in 1969 after considering a protest against BYU. Now, the Black 14 and the Church work together to deliver hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to food banks and pantries across the country.