(@goldencollectiveco via Tik Tok)

Harry Styles was hit by a skittle during his concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. Styles was finishing up singing “As It Was” when a fan threw a skittle on the stage. Skittles, the brand, commented on the incident stating “didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles.”

Harry Styles is OK and will be finishing up his tour in Central and South America.