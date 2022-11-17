Good News Thursday: Baby elephant tickles reporter with trunk, 9-year-old saves classmate’s life, Massachusetts child donates food to local pantries

Baby elephant tickles reporter with trunk

Kindani the elephant tickles reporter Alvin Kaunda with his trunk during his standup. a. Many describe her as a very clever elephant who loves attention. (CNN, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation)

Alvin Kaunda, an intern reporter for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, was tickled by a baby elephant while filming a news segment.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” Alvin said. He had done 10 different takes when Kindani the elephant decided she wanted to be the star of the show.

Kindani is an orphan elephant living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Many describe her as a very clever elephant who loves attention.

9-year-old saves classmate’s life

Essie Collier explains how she acted fast using the Heimlich when her classmate began choking on her food. Essie said she learned maneuver after watching a Youtube how-to video a few years earlier, when she was just 7 years old. (CNN/WISN)

Fourth-grader Essie Collier of Racine’s Fratt Elementary School saved the life of her classmate after she began choking on her food in a classroom on Nov. 15. Collier wrapped her arms around her friend and perform the Heimlich.

Essie said she learned maneuver after watching a Youtube how-to video a few years earlier, when she was just 7 years old. “I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can,” she said.

“I have never seen a student react in that way before,” Collier’s teacher Samantha Bradshaw said. The school board has a plan to honor Essie for her quick-thinking and heroic behavior in a later board meeting.

Massachusetts child donates food to local pantries

Belmond Schwartz collects thousands of pounds of food for his birthday to donate to local pantries. Instead of asking for toys or other traditional birthday gifts, Schwartz gave back to the community by starting his own food drive. (WCVB)

Belmond Schwartz, a nine-year-old Massachusetts child, decided that for his birthday this year he wanted to make a difference. Instead of asking for toys or other traditional birthday gifts, he gave back to the community by starting his own food drive.

Belmond collected over four-thousand pounds of food for those that weren’t as fortunate to have a Thanksgiving dinner on their table. On top of the food donation, he collected around $4,000 to donate to local food shelters.

The food and money donations were delivered to the food pantries in Mansfield and Easton on Sunday.