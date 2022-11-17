By Travis Hodson
BYU women’s soccer takes down Stanford in penalty kicks to advance to NCAA round of 16

For the first time program history, BYU women’s soccer will advances to the NCAA round of 16 in consecutive seasons, with the Cougars edging Stanford in penalty kicks Thursday in Chapel Hill, NC.

In what was expected to be a battle both offensively and defensively, both BYU and Stanford delivered. Both teams combined for a total of 55 shots — with 22 being shots on goal — but after 90 minutes of play the game was still tied 1-1. After 20 minutes of extra time and a very close save by BYU that needed review, the game moved into a shootout.

BYU and Stanford would trade off penalty kicks until the score was tied 4-4. BYU then decided to make a switch in goal keepers, putting their trust in freshman Taygan Sill. Stanford defender Elise Evans would go on to miss her penalty kick, opening up the door for BYU to win the game. Ellie Maughan sent her kick to the left of the goal as the Stanford goalkeeper dove to the right, giving BYU the win.

The Cougars started the match just the way they wanted, with Olivia Wade finding the back of the net only four minutes into the first period. BYU would maintain that lead for only a short time with Stanford responding with a goal of their own in the 21st minute. From then on, the game was back and forth, with both teams taking lots of shots but none ever finding the net.

BYU has advanced to the round of 16 now eight times in program history. This was also the third time in the last four NCAA tournament games that the Cougars have gone to penalty kicks.

BYU’s next match will now be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. as the Cougars await the winner of North Carolina/Georgia.

