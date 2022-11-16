Video of the Day: High schooler creates prom dress from Harry Potter pages

(@zer0_t0_her013 via Instagram)

An 18-year-old high school student from Prairie Grove, Arkansas made her own prom dress from hundreds of old Harry Potter book pages on Oct. 11. The high schooler spent four days working on the dress, ripping, folding, sewing and gluing the pages, the whole dress was created by hand.

The dress was inspired by her love for and relationship with Harry Potter. For the student, the piece represents growth and transition into her adult self as she wears the words that brought her peace within her youth.