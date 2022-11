(Godfrey-Smith, PLOS ONE, CNN Newsource)

Two octopuses were recorded throwing shells, algae and debris at each other in Jarvis Bay, Australia on Nov. 11. The female octopus attempts to stop an encounter from a potential mate. She repeatedly throws shells and various underwater objects at the male octopus.

Researchers do not know if the female octopus was being aggressive toward the potential mate, or if she was attempting to establish personal space.