Police Beat: Nov. 4 – 15

BYU

Theft

Nov. 4 — A bike was reported stolen at the Life Sciences Building.

Nov. 7 — Clothing was reported stolen at the University Laundry.

Nov. 7 — A wallet was reported stolen at the Spencer Kimball Tower.

Nov. 9 — An electric bike was reported stolen at Wyview Park.

Fraud

Nov. 3 — Fraudulent bank card use was reported at Wymount Terrace.

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 4 — Graffiti was found in an elevator near Miller Park.

Public Urination

Nov. 4 — A citation was issued for public urination at the Y Trailhead.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 4 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South Street.

Nov. 5 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 750 East Street.

Nov. 6 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 600 West Street.

Nov. 6 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North and State Street.

Nov. 8 — Property theft was reported near 1100 East and 900 South Street.

Nov. 8 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Nov. 10 — Property theft was reported near University Avenue and Center Street.

Burglary

Nov. 8 — A forced-entry burglary was reported near 1600 South and State Street.

Nov. 8 — A non-residential burglary was reported near 400 South and 600 West Street.

Nov. 10 — A residential burglary was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 4 — An attempted rape was reported near 1700 West and 380 South Street.

Nov. 5 — Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

Nov. 10 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1700 North and 1950 West Street.

Nov. 10 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 West and Center Street.