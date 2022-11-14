BYU women’s hoops snaps Marriott Center win streak in 69-60 loss to Montana State

Amber Whiting’s home debut was spoiled at the hands of Montana State Saturday afternoon, as BYU women’s basketball fell 69-60 for the Cougars’ first home loss in nearly three years.

“We’re learning right now,” Whiting said. “We need to be patient with ourselves and we will get better. Moving forward, we will need more out of everybody.”

Despite holding a one-point lead at halftime, turnovers would drown the Cougars late, with BYU coughing up 17 giveaways on the day while its defense forced just five. Montana State’s deep shooting pushed the Bobcats ahead late, shooting 50% from behind the arc in the convincing victory.

Lauren Gustin posted 12 points and 12 rebounds to notch her 32nd career double-double, while both Nani Falatea and Rose Bubakar set career highs with 17 and 12 points each, respectively. Kaylee Smiler added another 12 points in her first game back from injury.

The loss was BYU’s first at the Marriott Center since January 2020, snapping a 30-game win streak for the Cougars at home.

Now 0-2 on the young campaign, BYU looks to rebound against No. 15 Oklahoma Tuesday in Provo.