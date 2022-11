(Kansas City Missouri Police Department via Facebook)

Police officers saved a 1-month-old baby’s life after receiving a call for an unresponsive infant in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 7. The two officers sprinted into the house where the father handed over the baby. The officers began with chest compressions followed by back thrusts. The baby’s heart began beating again and she gained back her breath.

After being observed in the hospital, the infant is back at home with her family.