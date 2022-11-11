Eye on the Y: BYU English Society hosts Jane Austen Tea Party, BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s ‘The Sound of Music’

BYU’s English Society hosts Jane Austen tea party

BYU’s English Society and Jane Austen Fans gathered together to enjoy a night of desserts, games, and talks about Jane Austen’s legacy on Oct. 27. (Made by Carly Ludlow in Canva)

English majors and Jane Austen fans came together for a night of seventeenth-century fun held by BYU’s English Society on Oct. 27. Fans and participants came together in Regency dresses, gloves and British accents.

The night was complete with desserts, games and discussions about the various Jane Austen books. Austen’s most famous book, Pride and Prejudice, has been adapted over a hundred times and made into a movie 17 times.

BYU’s College of Humanities supports the English Society events and views them as a way to promote belonging and unity. Guests of the party left the event hoping to attend another one. BYU’s English Society hopes this Jane Austen tea party will become an annual event.

BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s Touring Production of ‘The Sound of Music’

BYU Music Dance Theatre alumni, Dayne Joyner, will join the Broadway touring production of “The Sound of Music”. The production will travel to Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. (Photo courtsey of Dayne Joyner)

BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus, Dayne Joyner, will join the Broadway touring production of “The Sound of Music.” He will play the role of Franz the butler and the understudy for Maximilian Detweiler. The show will travel for performances in Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Joyner has been preparing and working towards this since graduating from BYU in 2019. Joyner was first introduced to theatre and Broadway when his family would watch the touring productions as a young kid.

“It is special to me that I have the chance to be part of a Broadway touring production, and to travel around inspiring young performers and artists like I was,” Joyner said.

With an appreciation for theatre, Joyner is excited to explore Asia and share his love for performing.