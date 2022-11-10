By Travis Hodson
SportsSoccerWomen's Soccer

BYU’s Mozingo, Shepherd and Vaka named All-WCC First Team

The West Coast Conference announced its 2022 women’s soccer honors with BYU taking home a handful of the awards. A total of seven Cougars were named to All-WCC teams with two Cougars receiving individual honors.

Brecken Mozingo, Jamie Shepherd and Laveni Vaka were all named to the All-WCC First Team.

Olivia Smith and Olivia Wade were named to the All-WCC Second Team.

Allie Fryer and Izzy Stratton were named to the All-WCC Freshman Team.

Junior Jamie Shepherd was named WCC Midfielder of the Year, with junior Laveni Vaka earning WCC Defender of the Year.

In a season where the Cougars strength of schedule was ranked No. 28, BYU finished undefeated in conference play and lost just twice. BYU also posted seven shutouts during the season including two 6-0 victories against San Francisco and San Diego. The Cougars ranked No. 11 in the nation in scoring offense.

BYU ended the season with a 10-2-6 overall record which earned the Cougars a 6 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU men’s basketball escapes Idaho State 60-56 in season opener

Basketball
A late three-pointer from Spencer Johnson snatched a season-opening victory for BYU men's hoops, where the Cougars rallied to avoid disaster Monday night in an uncomfortable 60-56 win over Idaho State.

No. 18 BYU women’s volleyball’s Thursday match vs. Pacific declared a forfeit due to player concerns over fan behavior

Sports
No. 18 BYU women's volleyball's Thursday match vs. Pacific declared a forfeit due to player concerns over fan behaviorIn a statement released on Monday,...

BYU football snaps losing skid in gutsy 31-28 win over Boise State

Football
BYU football exorcised the demons of its past winless month in dramatic fashion, with Puka Nacua's all-time performance and late heroics lifting the Cougars over Boise State in a 31-28 victory Saturday night in Boise.

Bre Hall reflects on the ‘highest highs and lowest lows’ of family and football

Football
Bre Hall talks about supporting her husband, Jaren Hall, as starting quarterback for BYU and the intensity of college sports as she balances football and family.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email