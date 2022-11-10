BYU’s Mozingo, Shepherd and Vaka named All-WCC First Team

The West Coast Conference announced its 2022 women’s soccer honors with BYU taking home a handful of the awards. A total of seven Cougars were named to All-WCC teams with two Cougars receiving individual honors.

Brecken Mozingo, Jamie Shepherd and Laveni Vaka were all named to the All-WCC First Team.

Olivia Smith and Olivia Wade were named to the All-WCC Second Team.

Allie Fryer and Izzy Stratton were named to the All-WCC Freshman Team.

Junior Jamie Shepherd was named WCC Midfielder of the Year, with junior Laveni Vaka earning WCC Defender of the Year.

In a season where the Cougars strength of schedule was ranked No. 28, BYU finished undefeated in conference play and lost just twice. BYU also posted seven shutouts during the season including two 6-0 victories against San Francisco and San Diego. The Cougars ranked No. 11 in the nation in scoring offense.

BYU ended the season with a 10-2-6 overall record which earned the Cougars a 6 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.