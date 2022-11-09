Video of the Day: Meteorite destroys house after causing fire

(Jason Berry via Twitter, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit via Twitter, conan via twitter)

A house was destroyed after being struck by a fireball falling from the sky near Lone Pine, California on Nov. 4. The fireball is suspected to be a meteorite and while the cause of the house fire is not completely identified, neighbors suggest the fireball landed in the general area of the house.

Meteor showers peak each year around September and November, but Astronomers suggest the odds of being struck by a meteorite are very slim. Studies at Tulane University show the odds of dying by a comet or meteor are between 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 250,000.