The Power of the Wasatch performs the ‘Loudest Concert on Campus’

The 2022 marching band performed in the “Loudest Concert on Campus.” The concert was performed in the De Jong Concert Hall. (Kalei Tomberlin)

The Cougar Marching Band swapped the LaVell Edwards Stadium for the De Jong Concert Hall in their annual “Loudest Concert on Campus” on Nov. 8.

Opening the show with well-known stand tunes such as “Celebrate,” “Butter” and “Hey Baby,” the marching band showcased songs sometimes overlooked during football games. The Power of the Wasatch also presented music from the 2022 halftime show, which featured songs from the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The marching band hosts the Loudest Concert on Campus every year to showcase the music they worked on throughout the season. The marching band starts preparing for the football season weeks before fall semester begins, practicing through rain or snow.

“By not marching and focusing on just the music, we can give the best music experience someone can get from the marching band in this concert,” senior trumpet player Jacob Chase said.

The BYU marching band performs at football games throughout the season. It hosted its annual “Loudest Concert on Campus” in the De Jong Concert Hall on Nov. 8. (Photos courtesy of Jacob Chase and Carter Glass)

For many of the band members, they say playing in a concert hall is unlike anything they are used to. “Getting to perform in a concert hall is such a different experience than performing on the field, but it’s just as much of a priority for us to put on the best performance here as it is on any given Saturday,” sophomore trumpet player Carter Glass said.

This concert was also broadcast on the BYU Arts website for those who were unable to attend in person. “My favorite part is getting to showcase our best musical talents for all the people that didn’t get to enjoy our music, from people in the ROC to long-distance family and friends,” Chase said.

Marching band seniors hug the band director at the close of the event. The Cougar Marching Band performed songs from the 2022 season. (Kalei Tomberlin)

The Loudest Concert on Campus is held near the end of the football season, and it can be emotional for some band members, such the graduating seniors.

“The Loudest Concert on Campus tends to be one of, if not the last performance of our season. I love hearing the pep tunes all the way through and performing with the band for the last time,” color guard member Angelina Lopez said. “Usually, it is a very tender concert for our seniors, especially when they perform the fight song and sing our Alma Mater, ‘College Song.’”

To close out the program, they played Janice Kapp Perry’s medley of “As Sisters in Zion” and “We’ll Bring the World His Truth.” According to their website, the band “seeks to help others come unto Christ through inspirational music and exemplary conduct”, while also striving to create a great game day atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“Like many performers, the work that goes on in the background is often overlooked or unknown, and that can make people take such talents for granted,” Chase said.

For those interested in joining the Cougar Marching Band, the Power of the Wasatch is hosting their auditions in early March. More info can be found on the marching band website.