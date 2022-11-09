Good News Thursday: 115-year-old woman becomes oldest person in the US, Four-year-old saves seizing mom with 911 call, Alaska man saves neighbors from apartment fire

115-year-old woman becomes oldest person in the US

Bessie Hendricks has become the oldest person in the United States as she celebrated her 115th birthday surrounded by friends and family (KCCI/CNN)

Bessie Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday, making her the oldest person living in the U.S.

Hendricks celebrated her birthday at her care center in Iowa surrounded by all of her surviving children, who sang her favorite song “You Are My Sunshine” for her. Her eldest daughter, Joan, celebrated her 90th birthday the day before.

Hendrick’s son Leon said, “she’s always caring about her family. She always did that. Family came first to mom. Always.”

Four-year-old saves seizing mom with 911 call

Kayla Mohr listens to the 911 recording of her son notifying the police of her seizing. Four-year-old Logan stayed on the line until the paramedics arrived. (WTMJ, CNN)

Kayla Mohr has suffered from chronic seizures for years following a rollerblading accident. This week when she felt one coming on, she was able to dial 9-1-1 before the episode began. Unable to speak as she began seizing, her four-year-old son Logan took over.

“My mommy is having an episode,” Logan told the 911 dispatcher. He stayed on the line until the paramedics arrived at the house, and Kayla was able to receive the medical help that she needed.

The Sheboygan County sheriff’s office has awarded a life-saving certificate and two medals to Logan to honor him for his bravery. “He’s my little Superman,” stated Kayla. “You can’t train a kid to do that, it was just instinct.”

Alaska man saves neighbors from apartment fire

The Anchorage Fire Department responds to the scene after an apartment building caught fire. Dustin Herring was able to notify his neighbors in time for everyone to get out safely. (KTUU, CNN)

Dustin Herring, a resident of Anchorage, Alaska is now considered a town hero after rescuing his neighbors when he noticed that their apartment building had caught fire. Dustin lives with his wife and son across the street from where the incident took place.

Dustin ran from home to home, banging on apartment doors and windows to notify everyone inside. One neighbor commented that he even “opened a few of the doors to make sure no one was inside.”

Many of the victims were provided with blankets and warm clothing after evacuating, thanks to Dustin and his family. “That’s how I would want someone to treat me, you know, so do unto your neighbor as you would have them do to you.”