Video of the Day: Officers charged after train hits woman in police car

(Fort Lupton Police Department)

Two colorado police officers are being charged after a parked police car with a handcuffed suspect in the back was hit by a train on Sept.16. Both police officers have been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts.

The woman was pulled over in front of railroad tracks and placed in the police car while police searched her car. The police car was hit by an oncoming freight train while the woman was still in the car. She suffered from serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.