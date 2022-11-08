Orem Votes no to Proposition 2 Alpine School District split

Utah county residents dropped their ballots off at official drop boxes on Election Day. Proposition 2 was a hotly debated topic on the ballot. (Alexa Elliott)

According to preliminary election results, 72.78% of Orem voters voted against Proposition 2.

The proposition proposed splitting from Alpine School District and forming an “Orem School District.”

Out of the 17,848 votes cast, 4,858 were in favor of and 12,990 were against the creation of a new school district in Orem.

Orem city hired DEC Consulting to conduct a study on the impact of creating a new school district. The study found that the formation of an Orem school district would be financially feasible. In August, the Orem City Council voted to put a proposition regarding an Alpine School District split on the November ballot.

There were concerns of misinformation about the proposition. Stronger Together, a political group that supported staying with Alpine School District, said on their website that Orem property taxes would increase by 50% if Orem became its own school district. Later on, the Utah Taxpayers Association reported that those claims were false.

There have been many differing opinions regarding Proposition 2. Many of those in support of the proposition hoped that a split from Alpine would help Orem focus their funding and attention on children in Orem.

Orem resident Meredith Ohran voted against the proposition. She said she worried that an Orem-only school district would increase property taxes. Ohran also worried that experienced teachers who were invested in Alpine School District through retirement plans would leave if Orem became its own school district.

“It was a real relief to me that not only was it defeated but that it was soundly defeated,” said Ohran.