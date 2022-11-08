GOP wins big in 2022 Utah midterm congressional elections

The Utah GOP amassed an overwhelming majority of U.S. Congressional wins following the 2022 midterm election.

Chris Stewart, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens gathered to celebrate their tentative win for seats in the House of Representatives. They are among many Republicans to win in the 2022 Utah midterm election. (Courtney Denning)

Republican congressional candidates Blake Moore, Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens, all incumbents, ran and succeeded in accumulating enough votes to keep their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the Associated Press, the official congressional results stand as follows:

Blake Moore (REP), District 1: 70%; 122,766 votes

Chis Stewart (REP), District 2: 63.9%; 115,789 votes

John Curtis (REP), District 3: 67%; 104,536 votes

Burgess Owens (REP), District 4: 61%; 78,525 votes

These candidates, including those who worked on their campaign and prominent figures in the Republican party, gathered for a party on election night to watch the election results come in.

Carson Jorgensen, the chairman of the Utah Republican Party addressed the large crowd before any vote counts had been released.

“We want to do our part to take back the House and the Senate in the United States Congress so we can put an end to Biden’s garbage policies,” he said.

Governor Spencer Cox, one of the hosts of event, also spoke, stating that he expected Republican candidates to win by large margins.

“We are a conservative state,” he said. “We’re the state that shows the rest of the country how to do government and politics right.”

He commended the state for being “number one in job growth” since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He also said that the government was not designed to solve every problem, and was appreciative of Utah voters’ general support of this principle.

Representative John Curtis echoed this acknowledgement of Utah’s large conservative population.

“You see a love of country, a work ethic,” he said.

Curtis also said that his goal for a new term as Senator was to work on energy solutions that would keep prices down and control inflation.

As votes were counted, it became apparent that each House incumbent would win their races. Stewart, Curtis, and Owens joined the stage to give tentative celebratory remarks while Moore, who was not in attendance, was officially announced as the winner of his race.

“How many of you love your country?” Stewart asked as the crowd cheered. “This is why we’re here.”

Owens praised Utah for leading the nation in innovation and education, encouraging Utah to “keep it going.”