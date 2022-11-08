By Jackson Payne
SportsBasketballFeaturedMen's Basketball

BYU men’s basketball escapes Idaho State 60-56 in season opener

A late three-pointer from Spencer Johnson snatched a season-opening victory for BYU men’s hoops, where the Cougars rallied to avoid disaster Monday night in an uncomfortable 60-56 win over Idaho State.

The Cougars raced to a 9-0 start to the contest and finished on a 12-3 run in the game’s final three minutes, with the space in between plagued by an offensive funk resulting in BYU shooting just 37% from the field with an abysmal 3-16 line from three-point range.

“We struggled offensively the whole night, and most of that’s on me,” head coach Mark Pope said.

How does a team win a game in which it only makes three shots from behind the arc? For BYU — who went 102 minutes between made threes — its self-proclaimed “disruptive” defense kept the Cougars within reach, forcing 21 Tiger turnovers to produce 23 points while out-rebounding Idaho State 42-29 on the back of Fouss Traore’s 10th career double-double.

The Cougars, however, coughed up 23 turnovers of their own and trailed by as many as eight in the second half, forcing Pope’s new-look squad into survival mode earlier than anyone could have expected.

“At the end of the day I know we’re always going to win, we’ve just got to find a way,” Traore said.

Traore helped pave such a way in netting two clutch free throws to tie the score at 55 with just under 30 seconds to play, where the Tigers then took a one-point lead from the charity stripe to cue a possible dagger possession for the Cougars. BYU ran a high design for Johnson, who did his best Alex Barcello impression in draining the go-ahead three to put the Cougars ahead and ignite a hysterical Marriott Center.

Deep shots were hard to come by for BYU, but at least one hit when it mattered most.

“That was one of the best things ever,” Traore said of Johnson’s game-winner.

Traore led the BYU charge with 15 points and 11 rebounds, with Johnson and Gideon George adding 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Cougars managed just nine total assists, seven of which came from Traore and newcomer Dallin Hall.

“We’re high ceiling, low floor,” Pope said. “Tonight we were dwelling more toward the floor.”

Sure, a rebuilding, developmental season was definitely anticipated for BYU in 2022-23, but struggling for the majority of a home game against Idaho State — definitely not a Duke or Villanova — raises plenty of red flags going forward, especially considering the Cougars will head for an early road test against No. 19 San Diego State this weekend.

“We’re better than we showed tonight,” Pope said. “We’ve got a lot of growing to do.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU men’s basketball escapes Idaho State 60-56 in season opener

Basketball
A late three-pointer from Spencer Johnson snatched a season-opening victory for BYU men's hoops, where the Cougars rallied to avoid disaster Monday night in an uncomfortable 60-56 win over Idaho State.

BYU football snaps losing skid in gutsy 31-28 win over Boise State

Football
BYU football exorcised the demons of its past winless month in dramatic fashion, with Puka Nacua's all-time performance and late heroics lifting the Cougars over Boise State in a 31-28 victory Saturday night in Boise.

Bre Hall reflects on the ‘highest highs and lowest lows’ of family and football

Football
Bre Hall talks about supporting her husband, Jaren Hall, as starting quarterback for BYU and the intensity of college sports as she balances football and family.

4 questions for BYU men’s basketball heading into the 2022-23 season

Basketball
BYU men's basketball returns to the hardwood Wednesday evening with a scrimmage against Ottawa, opening its season with more question marks and uncertainty than the program has had in years.
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email